Out of the spotlight this year, Mark Casse hopes Flameaway can surprise the experts

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The hubbub around Barn 36 on the backside at Churchill Downs isn't quite what it was a year ago, and trainer Mark Casse is just fine with it.

While Casse enjoyed having the reigning 2-year-old champion – Classic Empire – finish fourth in last year's Kentucky Derby as one of the favorites, all of the attention wore him down a bit.

The media crush and the adoration Classic Empire drew from the public was overwhelming at times for Casse, who will saddle Blue Grass Stakes runner-up Flameaway on Saturday in the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby.

"This one may be a little more enjoyable," Casse said with a laugh.

Casse still has reporters wanting to talk to him; he's still dealing with a full barn of other horses, but the Canadian-bred Flameaway isn't one of the horses many people are talking about, so the attention has been minimal so far.

And Casse is not complaining at all.

"Oh, a lot different," Casse said. "I was just saying to someone recently, 'Whew, what a difference a year makes.' It was intense. Knock on wood, there's still a little pressure there but you come with a horse that gives you everything and kind of happy to be here."

The 57-year-old Casse, a native of Indianapolis, is trying to win his first Derby with an Ontario-bred son of Scat Daddy. He's won all three legs of Canada's Triple Crown and has been named Canada's top trainer on nine different occasions.

Casse said a win in the Derby would "be my career all tied up in one."

"The Kentucky Derby drives me," Casse said. "I know it's driven me for 49 years or 48 years. It's always a driving force ... Everybody wants to win the Kentucky Derby."

And while he doesn't have the favorite this year, Casse is pumped about the improvement of Flameaway, who has finished second in his last two starts.

"He really likes it here," Casse said. "He just seems to be getting better and better."

Flameaway is a horse that has won on grass, dirt (dry and mud) and synthetic tracks. He has five wins and two seconds in nine career starts.

"He's won on them all," Casse said. "He's a very versatile and good race horse."

The only two races he's finished off the board were the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf, when he finished eighth last November at Del Mar, and the Iroquois Stakes, when he finished sixth last September here at Churchill Downs.

Casse said Flameaway "really does like it here, he's comfortable," and said the sixth-place finish was more of his connections "trying something different" than him not liking the track.

"It had nothing to do with the track," Casse said. "We tried something different with him. We tried to get him to sit back and relax and he just didn't take it and he kind of got knocked around. And that's why we tried him again on dirt."

While he's not in the spotlight this year, Casse still has visions of ending up in the Kentucky Derby winners' circle on Saturday night.

"This horse just runs hard every time," Casse said. "Our goal is to try and be close or on the lead when they turn for home and we know he will fight on."

