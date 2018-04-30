Meet Mick Ruis, owner/trainer of Derby contender Bolt d'Oro

Mick Ruis is the rare owner/trainer who's got a horse in the Kentucky Derby. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

ARCADIA, CALIF. (WAVE) - Most of the time the horses in the Kentucky Derby have an owner and a trainer and it's not the same person.

>> GET OUR FREE DERBY APP: Apple | Android

That's not the case with Derby hopeful Bolt d'Oro. His trainer is also his owner, and that's the way Mick Ruis likes it.

Bolt is the horse bringing Ruis to the Derby for the first time.

"His mind is the strongest thing he has," Ruis told WAVE 3 News about Bolt recently. "Not flighty. Don't get nervous, you know? And he is really sweet."

Most of the horses in his barns, he owns as well as trains.

"There are 33 in this barn, so 32 in this barn are mine," Ruis said.

Ruis bought Bolt for $630,000.

"It's your money and you take care of your money better than anybody else, take care of your money," he said.

Ruis made his money in a $78 million deal, selling the majority share of his scaffolding company to the U.S. Navy. He is still CEO, despite having never graduated from high school.

"I can't sit down and study,” he said.

MORE DERBY COVERAGE

+ Final Fractions Theory: Jennie Rees breaks down contenders' final Derby prep splits

+ Calumet owner Kelley not expected to watch Bravazo run in Kentucky Derby

+ Out of the spotlight this year, Mark Casse hopes Flameaway can surprise the experts

+ Like father, like son: Longtime farrier says it's all in the family at Churchill Downs

He's at his barn every day often with his wife Wendy. His daughter is his assistant and his son is a former jockey.

This is actually Ruis' second shot at horse training. The first was about 15 years ago, but back then he says the most expensive horse was just $10,000, and he wasn't having the same results.

"I literally worked 18 hours a day to lose money," Ruis said.

He got into it with the $2.5 million he made by selling his first scaffolding company. That money didn't last.

"I was $1 million in debt," Ruis said. "(I lost) the ranch to the IRS. I vowed to get Wendy and the kids out of debt because I got to do something I always dreamed of, so I said, 'I'm going back to work if it kills me.'"

When his non-compete clause expired, he started his second, more successful company. But he couldn't shake the dream of horse racing.

In the Santa Anita Derby, Bolt ran second to Bob Baffert’s Justify. They'll meet again with an expected 18 others on Derby Day.

"Whatever is going to happen is going to happen," Ruis said. "We might not get here again. Not that that's what I'm planning. Planning on being here again next year."

Ruis also has recently purchased a ranch four miles away from Keeneland, so Kentucky likely will be seeing more of him.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.