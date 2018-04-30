Calumet owner Kelley not expected to watch Bravazo run in Kentucky Derby

D. Wayne Lukas is back with his 49th starter and it's for Calumet Farm, which has saddled a record eight Derby winners. (Source: Jody Demling)

LOUISVILLE (WAVE) – If you're in the barn area at Churchill Downs this week, don't bother looking for Brad M. Kelley, the owner of Calumet Farm. He's not here. And he won't be here Saturday when his homebred Bravazo runs in the 144th Kentucky Derby.

Although he's the fourth biggest landowner in America and has a net worth estimated at $2.2 billion, Kelley isn't one of those owners who thrives on attention from the media and racing public. To the contrary, he's a recluse who gives interviews about as often as Sean Hannity votes Democratic.

His bio says he lives in Franklin, Tenn., just across the border from his native Kentucky, but he might as well be in witness protection. The director of the FBI couldn't find him with a search warrant. He takes privacy to a Howard Hughes level.

"I'm pretty sure he won't be here Saturday," D. Wayne Lukas said Sunday. "He wasn't at the Preakness when we won it with Oxbow (in 2012)."

When you're as camera-shy as Kelley, you need a trainer like Lukas, who, at age 82, is every bit as garrulous as he was when he first burst on the Triple Crown scene in 1979. Bless his heart, Lukas never fails to fill a reporter's notebook or give a TV interviewer a quality soundbite. He gives more interviews in a day than Kelley does in a decade.

The strange thing is, Kelley had to know the media would be intensely interested in him when he took over Calumet in 2010. This is the historic farm next to Keeneland that has won the Derby a record eight times since 1941. Two of those winners, Whirlaway in 1941 and Citation in 1948, won racing's Triple Crown.

But the farm hasn't been a factor on the Derby scene since 1968, when its Forward Pass finished second but was awarded first when a then-illegal medication was detected in the post-race urinalysis of the victorious Dancer's Image.

When Kelley took over Calumet, he said his goal was to return the farm to its glory days. Then he pretty much disappeared. He does not use e-mail and talks on the phone only to a select group of friends and associates, which includes Lukas.

"We talk a lot on the phone, sometimes an hour or so," Lukas said, "but it's mostly about the horse business."

In other words, Lukas doesn't have the close personal relationship with Kelley that he enjoyed with past owners such as Eugene V. Klein, William T. Young, and Bob and Beverly Lewis.

The Lewises owned Charismatic, who became the last of Lukas' four Derby winners in 1999. He's tied for second place all-time with Bob Baffert and "Derby Dick" Thompson.

Lukas actually hooked up with Calumet long before Kelley. In 1991, he trained Calumet's Criminal Type to Horse-of-the-Year honors. But he never really had a strong relationship with Calumet until the mysterious Kelley came along.

Soon after taking over Calumet, Kelley offended some racing historians by replacing the famed devil's-red-and-blue silks with black-and-gold ones. He made the change, Kelley said, to signal a new era at Calumet. In addition, the farm's traditional silks had been bought by a farm in Argentina.

Nevertheless, said the purists, he could have kept the colors and put them into some new arrangement if he wanted to honor the farm's storied place in Derby history. Typically, Kelley stayed quiet instead of getting into a public squabble.

Back in the 1980s, the combination of Lukas and Calumet would have drawn considerable attention. But since neither has been in racing's spotlight for a long time, Bravazo is getting scant attention from the media and handicappers.

A son of Awesome Again out of the mare Tiz o' Gold, Bravazo is bred for distance. In eight career starts, he has three wins, a second, and a third. However, his Derby stock dropped precipitously when he finished a dismal eighth, 21 lengths behind the victorious Noble Indy, in the March 28 Louisiana Derby.

"He should be running at the leaders in the stretch," Lukas said. "The only question is whether he's good enough to get there at the wire."

Nobody knows where Kelley will watch the race. Maybe at home. Maybe at Calumet. Maybe with some of the exotic animals he works to conserve – black rhinos, white rhinos, pigmy hippos, okapi, impalas, white-bearded wildebeests, gazelles, and Eastern bongos.

As much as the media may get vexed by his passion for privacy, it also should be said that it's refreshing to hear of an owner who's so devoid of ego that he would never run a horse in the Derby just to get the celebrity and attention that comes with it.

Best of luck, Mr. Kelley, wherever you are.

Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter who contributes regular columns to WAVE3.com.

