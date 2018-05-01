Mayoral candidate responds to JCPS takeover

Angela Leet is a Republican mayoral candidate in the city of Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The state announced its plan to take over control of Jefferson County Public Schools on Monday afternoon.

"We need to embrace it, we need to make sure our schools are successful," Republican Angela Leet, a Louisville mayoral candidate, said.

Leet, who is also a Metro Councilwoman, said the state audit of JCPS showed a number of problems.

"If you read the summary of it, there was clearly some actionable things that gave them reason to proceed the way they did," she said.

Leet pointed out that the summary also highlighted some of the progress already made under new Superintendent Marty Pollio.

"We need to support Dr. Pollio but we have to do some bold action to get us on the right track," she said.

Leet said the audit shows a growing number of students aren't getting the education they need.

And as for a state takeover of the district, "Time will tell if that's absolutely the right course," she said. "But I think we cannot continue to do the same thing we’ve always done."

