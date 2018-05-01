IMAGES: Tuesday morning on the backside at Churchill Downs - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

IMAGES: Tuesday morning on the backside at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Take a look at these photos from Tuesday morning's workouts at Churchill Downs. All photos courtesy: Dan Dry/PriceWeber

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to view the photos.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly