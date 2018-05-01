Dozens of quakes overnight signal more lava outbreaks are 'likely'

Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.

Big Island County officials announced recently that certain areas of the island should prepare for a possible eruption — garnering mixed reactions from residents.

'If Pele comes, Pele comes': Puna residents react to possible threat of Kilauea eruption

A 5.4-magnitude quake rocked the Big Island on Friday morning as Kilauea eruptions continued, but some areas as far away as Oahu could feel the tremor.

2 large earthquakes at Kilauea felt as far away as Oahu

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center is getting a number of calls from residents worried that seismic activity and a growing eruption on Hawaii Island could trigger a localized tsunami.

Could the eruption on the Big Island trigger a localized tsunami? It did

It's not just spewing lava that's posing a threat in Puna's Leilani Estates, where a number of eruptions are threatening homes and roads.

Hawaii's volcano: Why you should be paying attention to it

With upwards of 200 Big Island residents staying overnight at public shelters, many were left wondering if or when they'd be let back into the Leilani estates subdivision.

Over the past few days, several fissures from the Kilauea volcano have been spewing lava onto streets, threatening homes and forcing the evacuations of some 1,700 residents in Puna.

How do you stop the flow of lava? (Most times, you don't)

On Thursday night, residents in Leilani Estates had minutes to flee eruptions that have now destroyed more than two dozen homes.

'Puna strong': As lava crisis continues, community comes together to help their own

John Moylan is one of several Leilani Estates residents who was able to return home to salvage what he left behind after officials issued an emergency evacuation on Thursday.

An evacuee returns to his home for the first time — and then all he's lost sinks in

With tears in his eyes, one Leilani Estates resident left his home — not knowing if he'd ever see it again. "

After eruption, residents fled with little — and don't know what they're return home to

'Dashed dreams': As toll of lava grows, residents wonder how they'll pick up the pieces

Geologists have compared the seismic activity and eruption in Puna that's cutting through the Leilani Estates subdivision to an eruption in 1955.

Kilauea eruptions being compared to 1955 event that went on for months

Since Friday morning, six active lava fissures have opened in Leilani Estates, where lava is covering roads in places and threatening homes.

There are now 15 active lava fissures in Puna. Here's where they are

As a result of the Kilauea Volcano eruption, a shelter has been opened for evacuated residents and other closures have been reported.

Amid growing concerns that moving lava from the Kilauea volcano could reach the Puna Geothermal Venture, officials now say precautionary measures will be taken to remove flammable materials from the plant.

Lawmakers are scrambling to find a solution to the housing crisis in Puna bought on by ongoing eruptions that have already destroyed 27 homes.

Since eruptions started in Puna, hundreds have been forced to evacuate. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Aerial images from Puna show plumes pouring out of fissures in Leilani Estates. (Image: Hawaii Department of Defense)

This aerial image shows lava from one of the fissures that opened up from the Kilauea volcano (Image: Mick Kalber/Tropical Visions Video)

It's been one week since the start of new eruptions at Kilauea's east rift zone that destroyed dozens of homes and prompted the evacuations of thousands, but scientists say there's no telling when the volcanic activity will end.

"The 1955 and 1960 eruptions in that similar area last between 36 and 88 days, so that gives you a sense of the bounds of what is plausible," said Tina Neal, USGS scientist-in-charge at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. "We could see more dramatic lava fountaining."

Neal added that despite the pause in activity in Puna on Thursday, magma appears to still be moving downrift beneath Leilani Estates and farther into the lower east rift zone and that additional outbreaks of lava are expected.

Geologists closely monitoring the situation say more breakouts of lava are likely based off of seismic activity. There were at least 30 tremors between 6 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday. The strongest was measured at a magnitude of 3.2

"Earthquake activity, ground deformation, and continuing high emission rates of sulphur dioxide indicate additional outbreaks of lava are likely. The location of future outbreaks is not known with certainty, but could include areas both uprift (southwest) and downrift (northeast) of the existing fissures, or resumption of activity at existing fissures," officials said in an update.

Scientists also say the activity was concentrated just northeast of fissure 15 at Pohoiki Road, indicating that the intrusion is migrating further to the northeast. Steaming ground cracks in the vicinity of Highway 130 continue.

The emission of hazardous fumes also continued through Friday, making it unsafe to venture into some places.

Meanwhile, geologists have highlighted a new safety threat: The potential for explosive eruptions at the summit of Kilauea — the likes of which Hawaii hasn't seen in nearly a century.

On Wednesday, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park announced it will be closing most of the park Friday due to the threat of a possible explosion when lava at Halemaumau Crater is expected to drop as low as the water table, something scientists expect to happen by mid-month.

The new threat comes as geologists continue to watch for new outbreaks in Puna. The most recent — and 15th — fissure opened up Wednesday afternoon, generating a flow that traveled at least 66 feet. Hours later, 10 homes on Alaili Road — just outside of the subdivision — were evacuated because of worsening cracks on the highway.

Also Wednesday, Ige signed a presidential disaster declaration request for the Big Island, saying he believes the scope of damage meets the threshold for more federal help.

The new volcanic activity in Puna follows a chaotic week that has changed the landscape of a Big Island community, destroyed and damaged homes and infrastructure and forced hundreds to evacuate. So far:

Some 36 structures have been destroyed, including 27 homes.

Lava has covered more than 117 acres of land.

At least nine roads are now impassable.

As many as 50 utility poles have been damaged by the lava, and hundreds have been without power since the eruptions started.

The governor toured lava-ravaged Leilani Estates Tuesday, in his first visit to the island since the eruptions began and on the same day that two fissures opened up in the community.

"It certainly is heartbreaking to see the homes and the families who have lost everything," Ige said, while visiting an information and donation center set up by residents in Pahoa. "We just want to keep everyone safe and continue to look at what we can continue to do to prepare.

It's unclear if the ongoing volcanic activity will put on hold the Big Island's program allowing evacuated Leilani Estates residents to return to the subdivision during the daytime hours to grab belongings before heading back out again. Officials have stressed access could be shut down at any time.

Zivile Roditis was among hundreds of Leilani Estates residents who gathered Tuesday to get placards for their cars, allowing them speedier access back into the subdivision. She said the last several days have been "surreal" ... and nerve-wracking.

"It's really unreal," she said. "Everybody just wants to hug. Thank goodness that everyone's alive and safe."

Earlier this week, scientists estimated the fissure system in Leilani Estates stretched for some 2.5 miles. The amount of land covered by lava, meanwhile, is equivalent to about 100 football fields.

The activity into the week follows a busy weekend in the subdivision.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported Sunday night that lava fountains shooting from at least one fissure continued through the day, finally stopping about 4 p.m. Meanwhile, video captured earlier in the weekend showed eruptions gobbling up streets, cars, homes and utility poles.

And at one of the fissures, a lava flow advanced from about 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday, traveling north-northeast for more than half a mile.

"Areas downslope of erupting fissures are at risk of lava inundation. The general area of Leilani Estates remains at the greatest risk," the USGS said. "However, as the eruption progresses, other areas of the lower east rift zone may also be at risk."

And even as authorities allow residents to return to their homes to get pets, medications and other belongings, authorities stressed that the situation remained dynamic — and dangerous — and that it's unlikely activity along the east rift zone of Kilauea volcano will be ending anytime soon.

"This is a very fast moving-situation," Mayor Harry Kim said. "This is unfortunately not the end."

HVO confirmed hazardous fumes continue but no volcanic activity. Cmty mtg tonight at 5:30pm, Pahoa High Cafe. ASL interpreter onsite. — COH Civil Defense (@CivilDefenseHI) May 10, 2018

Nearly 300 people and dozens of pets remain at two American Red Cross of Hawaii emergency shelters, while hundreds more residents are staying with friends and family.

Those evacuees included some who were also grappling with a new reality: That they would never see their homes again.

"It's really difficult," said Amber Makuakane, a Pahoa Elementary School teacher whose home was buried under lava over the weekend. She'd lived in Leilani Estates for nine years and her two children had grown up there. "My son asks, 'Mommy, can we go home?'"

Sam Knox, also of Leilani Estates, said all he can do as he waits to hear if his home will survive is appeal to a higher power.

"If there's a God out there maybe he can help us out," he said, adding that seeing the lava soaring into the sky into his own neighborhood was surreal. "It was incredible. It was fuming. It was roaring. It was thundering. Rocks were flying out of the ground," he said.

Meanwhile, earthquake activity on the Big Island continued Wednesday, though the frequency of tremors has dialed back. USGS reported less than 20 tremors in the area on Wednesday.

And none have been as strong as the 6.9-magnitude quake that hit Hawaii Island on Friday afternoon, just an hour after another sizable quake. The tremor was the largest in Hawaii since 1975 and generated small tsunami waves around the Big Island.

The temblor, centered on the south flank of Kilauea, was felt as far away as Oahu and also triggered several landslides along the Hamakua Coast, including one that closed a lane for several hours.

The first eruption in Leilani Estates started Thursday afternoon and had ended by about 6:30 p.m., after creating a fissure that sent lava soaring as high as 125 feet into the air.

Scientists stressed, however, that new lava outbreaks remain a possibility.

Shortly after the eruptions Thursday, the governor had activated the Hawaii National Guard and issued an emergency disaster proclamation.

Puna residents fled their homes Thursday evening with few belongings — just what they could collect in the minutes they had to leave, as officers went door-to-door to ensure everyone got out. One resident said he grabbed his father's ashes as he ran out the door.

"My family is safe, the rest of the stuff can be replaced," another resident said. "When I bought here 14 years ago, I knew that this day would eventually come. But the reality is sinking in now."

Some residents seemed in disbelief at what they were seeing in their own backyards. In social media posts, they documented lava sputtering up from cracks in the roadway and then angrily boiling up higher and higher.

The first signs of trouble in Leilani Estates, though, were apparent around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, when residents reported plumes of smoke spewing from cracks in the road.

This story will be updated.

