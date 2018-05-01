Eruptions subside on Big Island, but continue to release toxic gases

Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.

Big Island County officials announced recently that certain areas of the island should prepare for a possible eruption — garnering mixed reactions from residents.

'If Pele comes, Pele comes': Puna residents react to possible threat of Kilauea eruption

A 5.4-magnitude quake rocked the Big Island on Friday morning as Kilauea eruptions continued, but some areas as far away as Oahu could feel the tremor.

2 large earthquakes at Kilauea felt as far away as Oahu

Geologists have compared the seismic activity and eruption in Puna that's cutting through the Leilani Estates subdivision to an eruption in 1955.

Geologists: Kilauea eruption similar to 1955 event that went on for months

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center is getting a number of calls from residents worried that seismic activity and a growing eruption on Hawaii Island could trigger a localized tsunami.

Could the eruption on the Big Island trigger a localized tsunami? It did

It's not just spewing lava that's posing a threat in Puna's Leilani Estates, where a number of eruptions are threatening homes and roads.

Hawaii's volcano: Why you should be paying attention to it

With upwards of 200 Big Island residents staying overnight at public shelters, many were left wondering if or when they'd be let back into the Leilani estates subdivision.

Over the past few days, several fissures from the Kilauea volcano have been spewing lava onto streets, threatening homes and forcing the evacuations of some 1,700 residents in Puna.

How do you stop the flow of lava? (Most times, you don't)

On Thursday night, residents in Leilani Estates had minutes to flee eruptions that have now destroyed more than two dozen homes.

'Puna strong': As lava crisis continues, community comes together to help their own

John Moylan is one of several Leilani Estates residents who was able to return home to salvage what he left behind after officials issued an emergency evacuation on Thursday.

An evacuee returns to his home for the first time — and then all he's lost sinks in

With tears in his eyes, one Leilani Estates resident left his home — not knowing if he'd ever see it again. "

After eruption, residents fled with little — and don't know what they're return home to

'Dashed dreams': As toll of lava grows, residents wonder how they'll pick up the pieces

Since Friday morning, six active lava fissures have opened in Leilani Estates, where lava is covering roads in places and threatening homes.

Since Friday morning, six active lava fissures have opened in Leilani Estates, where lava is covering roads in places and threatening homes.

There are now 14 active lava fissures in Puna. Here's where they are

There are now 14 active lava fissures in Puna. Here's where they are

As a result of the Kilauea Volcano eruption, a shelter has been opened for evacuated residents and other closures have been reported.

As a result of the Kilauea Volcano eruption, a shelter has been opened for evacuated residents and other closures have been reported.

Two new eruptions spewed lava for several hours in the Big Island's Leilani Estates subdivision on Tuesday afternoon, finally dying down by nightfall but not before claiming at least one home.

The fissures, which came after a 24-hour period of relative calm, sent people fleeing from the area and prompted a significant government response as first responders sought to ensure those in potential areas of danger got out.

Although the two new vents have stopped pumping lava, officials warn that they continue to release hazardous gases.

Residents say "massive" lava fountains were shooting from at least one of the fissures, and USGS geologist Janet Babb confirmed that one of the vents was "erupting fairly vigorously."

Leilani Estates resident Ikaika Marzo saw at least one of the eruptions, and said he heard sirens going off to warn residents to get out of the area. "I could hear roaring. We could see spattering," he said. "So it's going off in that area now."

The new volcanic activity brings to 14 the number of fissures that have opened up since Thursday in the subdivision, where lava has destroyed 36 structures — including 27 homes — and covered 104 acres of land.

Hawaii County Civil Defense officials say fissure no. 13 is at Leilani Avenue and Kahukai Road, and is the outbreak that claimed a home. Fissure no. 14, meanwhile, is near Kaupili Street and Leilani Avenue.

About 2 p.m., authorities issued an emergency alert, telling anyone remaining in neighboring Lanipuna Gardens to "evacuate now" and warning them there was "immediate danger."

Lanipuna Gardens is home to about 250 people and, like Leilani Estates, has been under a mandatory evacuation order since Thursday. But authorities have not allowed Lanipuna Gardens residents to return to retrieve belongings, as they have in Leilani Estates, because of hazardous fumes in the area.

The new warning to evacuate was linked to concerns that lava from at least one of the fissures appeared to be heading downslope toward the subdivision.

"After maybe 24 hours of a pause, these two vents opened up," said Talmadge Magno, administrator for the Hawaii County Civil Defense. "They've impacted residents, cut off some of the points that residents were using. As we've been saying, this eruption is not over."

As the scope of the disaster grows, Gov. David Ige said he has reached out to the White House and FEMA for additional resources. The governor also toured lava-ravaged Leilani Estates Tuesday, and also met with evacuees in Puna.

"It certainly is heartbreaking to see the homes and the families who have lost everything," Ige said, while visiting an information and donation center set up by residents in Pahoa. "We just want to keep everyone safe and continue to look at what we can continue to do to prepare.

It's unclear if the new fissures will put on hold the Big Island's program allowing evacuated Leilani Estates residents to return to the subdivision during the daytime hours to grab belongings before heading back out again. Officials have stressed access could be shut down at any time.

Zivile Roditis was among hundreds of Leilani Estates residents who gathered Tuesday to get placards for their cars, allowing them speedier access back into the subdivision.

She said the last several days have been "surreal" ... and nerve-wracking.

"It's really unreal," she said. "Everybody just wants to hug. Thank goodness that everyone's alive and safe."

Before the two new eruptions Tuesday afternoon, scientists said that the fissure system in Leilani Estates stretched for some 2.5 miles long. The amount of land covered by lava, meanwhile, is equivalent to about 100 football fields.

The activity into the week follows a busy weekend in the subdivision.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported Sunday night that lava fountains shooting from at least one fissure continued through the day, finally stopping about 4 p.m. Meanwhile, video captured earlier in the weekend showed eruptions gobbling up streets, cars, homes and utility poles.

And at one of the fissures, a lava flow advanced from about 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday, traveling north-northeast for more than half a mile.

"Areas downslope of erupting fissures are at risk of lava inundation. The general area of Leilani Estates remains at the greatest risk," the USGS said. "However, as the eruption progresses, other areas of the lower east rift zone may also be at risk."

Hawaii County Civil Defense officials took an aerial tour of the area Sunday morning to assess the damage.

EVACUATION - HVO confirms 2 new vents. All Lanipuna residents must evacuate now. Evacuate towards the ocean Isaac Hale Beach Park. — COH Civil Defense (@CivilDefenseHI) May 9, 2018

And even as they allowed residents to return to their homes to get pets, medications and other belongings, authorities stressed that the situation remained dynamic — and dangerous — and that it's unlikely activity along the east rift zone of Kilauea volcano will be ending anytime soon.

"This is a very fast moving-situation," Mayor Harry Kim said. "This is unfortunately not the end."

Added Talmadge Magno, Hawaii County Civil Defense administrator, on Monday: "There's a lot of unpredictability with this. We're through the initial response stage now. It's waiting for the volcano to stabilize. But who knows what's going to happen?"

Magno added that only about half the subdivision remains accessible to residents hoping to return.

Nearly 300 people and dozens of pets remain at two American Red Cross of Hawaii emergency shelters, while hundreds more residents are staying with friends and family.

Those evacuees included some who were also grappling with a new reality: That they would never see their homes again.

"It's really difficult," said Amber Makuakane, a Pahoa Elementary School teacher whose home was buried under lava over the weekend. She'd lived in Leilani Estates for nine years and her two children had grown up there. "My son asks, 'Mommy, can we go home?'"

Sam Knox, also of Leilani Estates, said all he can do as he waits to hear if his home will survive is appeal to a higher power.

"If there's a God out there maybe he can help us out," he said, adding that seeing the lava soaring into the sky into his own neighborhood was surreal. "It was incredible. It was fuming. It was roaring. It was thundering. Rocks were flying out of the ground," he said.

Meanwhile, earthquake activity on the Big Island have continued through Tuesday, though the frequency of tremors dialed back. More than a dozen tremors shook the island just that day.

A large, 6.9-magnitude quake hit Hawaii Island on Friday afternoon, just an hour after another sizable quake, amid an ongoing eruption of Kilauea that's triggered mandatory evacuations in Leilani Estates, sent lava spewing into streets and threatened homes.

The tremor, which happened about 12:30 p.m., was the largest in Hawaii since 1975 and generated small tsunami waves around the Big Island. Hawaii County Civil Defense said sea fluctuations ranged from 8 inches in Hilo to 16 inches at Kapoho.

The temblor, centered on the south flank of Kilauea, was felt as far away as Oahu and also triggered several landslides along the Hamakua Coast, including one that closed a lane for several hours.

The temblor came about an hour after a 5.4 magnitude shook the Big Island on Friday morning, which was followed by a fifth eruption spewing lava into Leilani Estates. That quake was also centered near the south flank of Kilauea — about 18 kilometers southwest of Leilani Estates, the USGS reported.

The quakes added to an already dangerous situation in the Big Island's Leilani Estates, the Puna community of about 1,700 people that's been ground zero for the volcanic activity.

Hawaii County Civil Defense authorities said the situation in the subdivision continues to get more dangerous and have urged a handful of residents opting to ignore evacuation orders to reconsider.

The eruptions, meanwhile, continue to threaten entire sections of the subdivision. Dramatic images show lava bubbling up from the ground and soaring more than 100 feet in the air. Residents described the sound of the eruptions as haunting — "hissing" and "like a freight train."

Kim also said though the eruptions are mainly affecting this particular region of Puna, surrounding areas should also be on alert. "In regards to activity of lava itself, yes, we’re gonna monitor it very carefully and be ready to evacuate or identify different areas," Kim said.

The first eruption in Leilani Estates started Thursday afternoon and had ended by about 6:30 p.m., after creating a fissure that sent lava soaring as high as 125 feet into the air. About 10:30 p.m., geologists confirmed the fissure (whose length was not immediately clear) was no longer erupting.

They stressed, however, that new lava outbreaks remain a possibility.

"The opening phases of fissure eruptions are dynamic and uncertain. It is not possible at this time to say when and where new vents may occur," the observatory said, in its latest update. "Areas downslope of an erupting fissure or vent are at risk of lava inundation. At this time, the general area of the Leilani subdivision appears at greatest risk."

Two emergency shelters remain open for evacuees — one at Pahoa Community and the Keaau Community centers.

Within hours of the eruption Thursday, the governor had activated the Hawaii National Guard and issued an emergency disaster proclamation. FEMA is also mobilizing resources.

Puna residents fled their homes Thursday evening with few belongings — just what they could collect in the minutes they had to leave, as officers went door-to-door to ensure everyone got out. One resident said he grabbed his father's ashes as he ran out the door.

"My family is safe, the rest of the stuff can be replaced," another resident said. "When I bought here 14 years, I knew that this day would eventually come. But the reality is sinking in now."

Some residents seemed in disbelief at what they were seeing in their own backyards. In social media posts, they documented lava sputtering up from cracks in the roadway and then angrily boiling up higher and higher.

The first signs of trouble in Leilani Estates were apparent around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, when residents reported plumes of smoke spewing from cracks in the road. On Wednesday, cracks were also reported on the road in Leilani Estates, but officials reported they did not pose a lava threat.

Still, the cracks added to residents' anxieties as the quakes didn't let up.

"Last night, we started having them ... about five a minute. It was like that just about all night long," said Chris Burmeister, who lives in Leilani Estates. "It'll rumble for a little bit. Rumble for a little bit. And then every now and then, you'll get just a heavy jolt."

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, there were nearly 70 earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 or stronger from Tuesday to Wednesday. Amid the increase in earthquake activity, scientists installed additional GPS monitoring equipment and deployed crews to put in even more monitoring tools.

Authorities have compared the newest eruption of Kilauea along the south rift zone to an eruption in February 1955, in which at least 24 separate volcanic vents opened up and lava covered about 3,900 acres.

Back then, coastal communities from Kalapana to Kapoho were evacuated and "sections of every public road to the coastline were buried by lava" before the eruption abruptly stopped in May 1955.

The last time lava threatened Puna was in 2014, when a flow closed roads for weeks in Pahoa, forced evacuations and claimed several structures, including one home.

This story will be updated.

