Football coaches transfer idea: Graduates earn a year back

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - The American Football Coaches Association wants the NCAA to consider allowing players who transfer and sit out a season at their new school to earn back that year of eligibility by graduating.

AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry said Tuesday the association's board of trustees, a group of active college coaches representing each FBS conference along with FCS, Division III and Division III, unanimously backed the proposal to contribute to the NCAA's work on reforming transfer rules.

Berry was in Arizona putting the idea in front of coaches from the Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, American Athletic Conference, Mid-American and Mountain West. The leagues are holding spring meetings.

An NCAA working group has been crafting what it hopes will be comprehensive changes to transfer rules for all sports.

