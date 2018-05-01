Post positions clear path for favorites, but beware a bumpy break

LOUISVILLE (WAVE) – It seems as if the chances of none of the Kentucky Derby's main contenders were compromised by the draw for post position, but you never know what to expect when 20 thoroughbreds break from the starting gate and begin looking for position.

The Derby field always is the largest of any race in North America, and it makes the start unusually important, especially for the horses in post positions one through four.

At the end of the long Churchill Downs stretch, where the Derby starts, the track is wide enough to accommodate two 14-horse starting gates set side by side. But as soon as the gates clang open, the track begins to narrow, funneling the horses on the inside positions to their right.

So depending on their mounts' running style, the jockeys on the inside horses -- shall we call them the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse? -- must make quick decisions about whether to gun for the lead or take back. Those decisions often impact how the race unfolds.

This year the Four Horsemen are Jason Servis, aboard Firenze Fire in the No. 1 post; Robby Albarado, aboard Free Drop Billy in No. 2; Corey Lanerie, aboard Promises Fulfilled in No. 3; and Jose Lezcano, aboard Flameaway in No. 4.

All are longshots. Oddsmaker Mike Battaglia made Firenze Fire 15 to 1 and the other three 30 to 1. Two of them, Free Drop Billy and Promises Fulfilled, are trained by Dale Romans, the native of South Louisville whose determined quest for the Derby roses has so far gone unfulfilled.

Based on their past performances, it's reasonable to assume that Firenze Fire, Flameaway, and Promises Fulfilled will fire out of the gate and go for the lead, with the favored Justify, unbeaten in three career starts, coming out of post No. 7, and Noble Indy, winner of the Louisiana Derby hustling out of No. 19.

But Free Drop Billy figures to let them go and shuffle to the back of the pack. He likes to stay well back of the pace and begin what he hopes will be a sustained run at the top of the stretch. He'll pass some tiring horses, but it remains to be seen if he's fast enough to catch the winners.

Some longtime Derby observers, such as Jay Privman of The Daily Racing Form, feel the maximum for the Derby field needs to be dropped from 20 to 14. That would mean that only one starting gate would be needed, which wouldn't put the inside horses at such a disadvantage coming out of the gate.

But the executives at Churchill Downs have shown no inclination to make such a move. They reason that as many horses as possible should be allowed to chase the grandest dream in racing, and that a 14-horse limit would eliminate a lot of longshots, such as 2005 winner Giacamo ($102.60 for a $2 win bet) and 2009 winner Mine That Bird ($103.20).

In the 49 years since the unbeaten Majestic Prince won the 1969 Derby for trainer Johnny Longden and jockey Bill Hartack, the Derby has had only eight fields of 14 or fewer horses. In almost every case, the field was reduced by an overwhelming favorite. In 1979, for example, only nine challenged the mighty Spectacular Bid.

Bid's victory also included one of the most curious starting-gate stories in Derby history. On the Thursday before the race, almost 10 minutes after the deadline for Derby entries, somebody in the racing secretary's office answered the phone and improperly accepted the entry of a mystery horse named Great Redeemer.

To make matters worse, Great Redeemer, who could have been any kind of nag, drew the No. 2 post, right next to Spectacular Bid, who had No. 3. Bid's owner, Harry Meyerhoff, was livid. What if Great Redeemer swerved to his right coming out of the gate and knocked Spectacular Bid out of the race?

Instead, Great Redeemer swerved to his left coming out of the gate, interfering with Golden Act on the rail. At the end, when Bid was hitting the finish line an impressive winner, Great Redeemer was just turning for home. He lost by more than 50 lengths, making him probably the worst horse ever to run in the Derby.

The two most daunting challenges posed by the Derby are the race's distance -- it's the first time any of the 3-year-olds has been asked to run a mile and a quarter -- and the inevitable jostling that comes from jockeys fighting for every edge in the huge field.

In 1977, Seattle Slew swerved into Get The Axe at the start and had to be hustled into contention. Some observers thought jockey Jean Cruguet had asked so much of the colt in that first quarter-mile that he would be flat in the stretch. However, Slew won easily on his way to become the first colt to win the Triple Crown while still unbeaten.

A study of Derby history will reveal that several other winners had to overcome bumping and grinding right out of the gate. The list includes Sunday Silence in 1989, Real Quiet in 1998, Monarchos in 2001, and Funny Cide in 2003.

So the Derby winner must be tough, a factor often overlooked by handicappers. Horses who have never been bumped coming out of the gate or caught in traffic during a race should be regarded with a bit of skepticism. In the Derby, the only way to get a completely clean trip is to go wire-to-wire.

From now until post time Saturday, the Four Horsemen -- Servis, Albarado, Lanerie,and Lezcano -- probably will spend a lot of time consulting with their trainers about all the possible scenarios of starting from the inside posts.

But nobody can plan for the Kentucky Derby. Racing luck takes over when the horses break from the starting gate. It's romantic to call the Derby the "Run for the Roses," but that belies the fact that it's usually a gritty fight every step of the way because everybody wants so much to win a little piece of immortality.

Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter who contributes regular columns to WAVE3.com.

