A good draw for the favored horse means 'excuses dwindling' for Baffert, Justify

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Trainer Bob Baffert walked just outside of Barn 33 on the backside at Churchill Downs on Tuesday morning and smiled at all of the media assembled in a semi-circle around his barn.

"Bode said, 'Dad there are about 200 people out there and I think they want to talk to you,'" Baffert said, relaying a message his son told him.

Baffert, the four-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer, was once again the center of attention leading up to the Derby because of morning-line, 3-1 favorite Justify.

The son of Scat Daddy has only raced three times but has won those races by a combined 19 lengths and he rolls into the Derby after an impressive Santa Anita Derby triumph.

"I'm excited," Baffert told the crowd. "I'm not used to having pressure like this. After American Pharoah (who won the 2015 Triple Crown), everything is pretty easy from here on out.

"We know we have a very good horse, now we just need a little racing luck."

Baffert is tied for the second-most Derby wins of any trainer ever, along with D. Wayne Lukas, Derby Dick Thompson and Sunny Jim Fitzsimmons.

He won with Silver Charm (1997), Real Quiet (1999), War Emblem (2002) and American Pharoah (2015). But after finishing first and third (with Dortmund) in 2015, Baffert was a distant 10th with Mor Spirit in 2016 and didn't have a Derby horse last year.

Baffert said he was pumped to be back in the Derby field this year.

"The thing about the Kentucky Derby is that you have to have the right horse," he said. "It just happens. You can't force it. You can't make it happen. It's just going to happen.

"And all of a sudden you have a good horse and you are there. I've been fortunate to have some really good horses. But I've gone to the Derby with what I thought was the best horse and we didn't win. It's just the Derby."

Baffert has two horses –- Justify and Solomini –- in the field this year and believes he has the best horse in the race again.

A young horse that didn't come around as a 2-year-old, Baffert said Justify didn't have any major issues that kept him away from the races until this year. Justify will try to become the first horse since Apollo in 1882 to win the Derby without racing at age 2.

"There are so many things that can go wrong' I don't even think about those kind of things," Baffert said of the Apollo jinx.

Once Justify arrived in the Baffert barn, the Hall of Fame trainer said he knew he had something special.

"We were working him and he was tipping us off in the mornings," Baffert said. "The first time we worked at Santa Anita he was pretty impressive. The first time we worked him from the gate, we knew he would win his first out. The way he did it was pretty impressive."

Justify has been just as impressive every step of the way since breaking his maiden.

"He's always been a superior animal," Baffert said. "When you are that big and beautiful and can run, all the ingredients are there. Now we just need some racing luck."

Baffert said Justify will run his race by going to the lead or being just off the pace, and when the field turns for home, he expects Justify will have a big shot to win the roses.

"We're here and we know we have a superior racehorse," Baffert said. "But we can't make any mistakes. It's one of the toughest Derbys that I've ever seen and one of the best draws that I've ever seen. The most important horses got really good draws.

"My excuses are really dwindling, so now I've got to come with the horse."