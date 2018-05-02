TSA warn of prohibited items, crowds ahead of Derby weekend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The crowds are rolling into Louisville International just in time for Derby weekend. Numbers are doubling the average airport traffic.

“You're going to see additional staffing here this week,” TSA regional spokesman Mark Howell said. “(We'll have) canine resources, everything we can possibly do to make it as efficient as possible, but keeping the underlying security.”

TSA officials said carry-ons will slow the security process down and so might some items inside your bags.

It seems like only in Kentucky would someone try bringing a cast iron skillet onto the plane. TSA agents had one on display for news crews to see on Wednesday at the airport. It was collected along with several other prohibited items over the last month.

During Derby, bourbon, snow globes and knives are popular souvenirs.

“A lot of the parties they go to they get souvenir knives and stuff,” TSA supervisor Mary Waters said. “You don't even think about it. You just stick it in your pocket or your purse.”

Bourbon, snow globes larger than a golf ball and knives are prohibited in the cabin.

TSA agents said they've seen an increase in people trying to take guns, or replicas of weapons, on board as well. There's a specific procedure for checking firearms.

Travelers can check tsa.gov under the “What can I bring?” section to find out what if an item is prohibited as a carry-on.



People flying out of the Louisville International Airport on Sunday or Monday, are encouraged to arrive at least 2 1/2 hours before their flight.



