Mayor Fischer makes annual Derby wager with Ocala Mayor

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Ocala, Florida Mayor Kent Guinn have made their annual wager on the Kentucky Derby, placing a bottle of Woodford Reserve bourbon and Ocala brandy on the line.

Mayor Fischer has picked Mendelssohn to win the 144th Kentucky Derby and make the time-honored walk to the infield Winner’s Circle. Mendelssohn was bred in Kentucky and is trained by Irish-based trainer Aidan O’Brien at Ballyldoyle Stables.

“It would be trainer Aidan O’Brien’s first Derby win, and he’s overdue because he’s one of the greats," said Fischer. "And my grandmother was Irish, so it’s a sentimental favorite for me as well."

Mayor Guinn has chosen Magnum Moon to win the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby. Guinn says he chose Magnum Moon because he was trained in Florida under Todd Pletcher, who won last year’s Derby.

Mayor Guinn said he vowed in 2013 that he would bet on a Pletcher horse and predicted Magnum Moon would emerge victorious.

Last year, Mayor Fischer’s choice, J Boys Echo, trained by Louisvillian Dale Romans, finished 15th, and Mayor Guinn’s pick, Classic Empire, finished fourth.

“The road to the Kentucky Derby begins in Ocala, FL, Horse Capital of the World," said Mayor Guinn. "This year is no different with 17 of the 19 horses having ties to our city. This annual bet with Mayor Fischer has become a tradition I look forward to, and it’s a fun way for us to unite the equine industry. We hope this will finally be the year that one of our horses is victorious!”

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Mayor Guinn and his return to Louisville for the Derby,” Mayor Fischer said. “Ocala likes to think of themselves as the horse capital of the country. Of course, everybody knows that’s not true. But we’re compassionate here in Louisville, so we’re playing along with it.”

Mayor Fischer bet a bottle of Louisville Brown-Forman Corp.’s Woodford Reserve, the official bourbon of the Kentucky Derby.

Mayor Guinn again bet Marion Black 106, the Spirit of Florida Tangerine Brandy, distilled by Fishhawk Spirits of Ocala.

This is the fifth year for the friendly wager between Mayor Fischer and Mayor Guinn.

