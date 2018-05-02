Cambridge Analytica announces it is shutting down

Pompeo in North Korea to finalize plans for a historic summit between Trump and Kim, press for Americans' release.More >>
Pompeo in North Korea to finalize plans for a historic summit between Trump and Kim, press for Americans' release.More >>
The position could put her at odds with Trump, who spoke in the campaign about toughening the U.S. approach to fighting extremists and vowed to authorize waterboarding and a "hell of a lot worse."More >>
The position could put her at odds with Trump, who spoke in the campaign about toughening the U.S. approach to fighting extremists and vowed to authorize waterboarding and a "hell of a lot worse."More >>
The trip came just days after North Korea expressed displeasure with Washington for comments suggesting that massive U.S. pressure had pushed Kim to the negotiating table.More >>
The trip came just days after North Korea expressed displeasure with Washington for comments suggesting that massive U.S. pressure had pushed Kim to the negotiating table.More >>