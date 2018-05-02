Highland Presbyterian Nursery and Weekday School hosts annual Derby Parade

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Highland Presbyterian Nursery and Weekday School hosted its 44th annual Derby Parade and Celebration Tuesday morning at Highland Presbyterian Nursery and Weekday School.

The parade began in front of the Nursery and Weekday School as the Kindergarten students carried derby-themed floats, followed by the preschoolers, marching and waving in true Derby style.

Leading the parade with drumming and West African dance was Louisville musical artist Gregory Acker and Guinean dancer and musician Hamidou Kovogui. Both musicians worked with the children on creating percussion instruments, as well as exposing them to new traditions in West African dance and music.

The parade left the school campus, and went to the lawn of The Eastern Star Home where the families, children, siblings, and the residents were able to enjoy the music and dancing.

Co-directors Ann Lacy and Amy Fitzgerald look forward to this Derby celebration each year.

"We love sharing this tradition with the community and are so grateful to Gregory, Hamidou and the residents and administration at Eastern Star Home for welcoming us into their beautiful outdoor space," said Fitzgerald. "This is truly a multi-generational, multi-cultural experience we all enjoy!"

This year the children's parade was funded in part by VSA Kentucky, a non-profit organization that provides opportunities in the Arts for children and adults with disabilities.

