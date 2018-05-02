Crews on scene of house fire - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Crews on scene of house fire

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The fire broke out around 1:26 Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Michael Williams) The fire broke out around 1:26 Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Michael Williams)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fire crews on scene of a house fire in the 4600 block of Oak Forest Rd.

According to MetroSafe, the call came in around 1:26 Wednesday afternoon.

Lyndon, Worthington and Middletown fire departments are on scene. 

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple  | Android
+ Weather app: Apple  | Android  

WAVE 3 News has a crew enroute. 

This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly