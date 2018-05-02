How to win the Oaks & Derby Double? Jody Demling shares his advice

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - How's this for a streak?

For the last nine years, sports reporter and WAVE 3 Inside the Rail contributor Jody Demling has hit the Oaks/Derby Double. That’s right, nine straight years of cashing winning tickets.

WAVE 3 News caught up with Demling on the Churchill Downs backside this week to find out how he does it. Demling usually includes several horses as potential winners, but he's still collecting cash.

"In the nine years, I think five times I've either had a single or a couple of horses in the Oaks with a bunch of horses in the Derby,” Demling said.

He credits a big part of his success to his time spent at the track in the mornings, really studying the horses. He says he then starts with the Oaks race and narrows it down to a few. Then he'll pick several Derby horses, unless he feels 100 percent certain on one, as was the case with Always Dreaming last year.

"It's a great bet," Demling said. "Gives you both days. And if you like something in either race because there's so much money bet out here, those two days the prices are going to be pretty good.”

And now that he has made it nine years in a row, he feels the pressure.

"I want it to continue ... I want to get to 10," Demling said.

Demling said he always places this bet around 3 p.m. on Oaks Day because he knows the lines can get crazy.

So what is he doing this year?

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday this is his plan: In the Oaks he is going to use Midnight Bisou, Rayya, and My Miss Lily.

In the Derby he's definitely using Justify, Bolt d'Oro, and Mendelssohn. He’s going to put in three others he is not sure of yet.

So if you include three horses in Oaks, and six horses in the Derby with a $2 bet, the total would cost $36.

