Billy Reed: Is the hype justified for Baffert's 3-1 Derby favorite?

LOUISVILLE (WAVE) - The biggest surprise I've had on the Churchill Downs backside this week is the sudden escalation of Justify from Kentucky Derby contender into rock star.

The more people I've heard rhapsodizing about the easy winner of the Santa Anita, the more I wonder if the 144th Derby is going to be a horse race or a coronation. It's hard to get a cup of coffee without running into somebody who wants to talk about Justify in slack-jawed wonderment.

Even veteran racetrackers want to tell you about how big and beautiful he is. Or how wonderfully he glides over the track with long, powerful strides. I swear, Secretariat didn't generate such unabashed adoration before the 1973 Derby.

But is it, well, justified?

Maybe so. We'll see what happens late Saturday afternoon in the shadows of the twin spires. But I keep hearing a little voice that sounds suspiciously like my friend Lee Corso, a co-host of ESPN's College GameDay show. It says, "Not so fast, my friend."

It must be remembered that the Derby is a horse race, not a horse show. The biggest and prettiest horse doesn't always win, but the horse with the most heart usually does. And that's what nobody knows about Justify or any of the other 19 contenders.

In other words, when they reach the eighth pole and enter a distance that none except Mendelssohn has ever run, who's going to be on the bit, asking for more, and who's going to be saying, as boxer Roberto Duran famously did, "No mas, no mas."

I think about Honest Pleasure in 1976.

A grand-looking dark bay grandson of Bold Ruler, he spent the week before the Derby basking in the glow of the kind of hype now surrounding Justify. He was supposed to be so good that Ray Cave, the editor of Time magazine and a former colleague at Sports Illustrated, asked me to send him a long background file because he was going to put Honest Pleasure on the cover if he won the Derby.

The crowd of 115,387 sent him off at 2-to-5, still tied with Bimelech (1940), Count Fleet (1943), and the Citation-Coaltown entry (1948) for the shortest price in Derby history. So prohibitive a favorite was Honest Pleasure that only eight challenged him, the best of which was a speedy colt named Bold Forbes.

During his 2-year-old season, Bold Forbes ran mainly in Puerto Rico, but dominated his competition so completely that owner E.R. Tizol sent him to the U.S. and put him in the care of trainer Laz Barrera, a native of Cuba. Barrera then hired Angel Cordero Jr., a native of Puerto Rico, to ride him.

Cordero was one of the best at controlling the pace on the lead, and he proved that again in the Derby. Taking Bold Forbes to lead out of the No. 2 post position, Cordero knew that jockey Braulio Baeza was keeping Honest Pleasure right behind him, taking his measure and waiting to charge to the lead.

But a funny thing happened when Baeza turned his colt loose in the turn for home: He couldn't catch Bold Forbes. All through the stretch run, Honest Pleasure took dead aim on the "Puerto Rican Comet." But he could never get closer than a length, which turned out to be Bold Forbes' winning margin.

And so did I miss a cover story for Time magazine.

In this 20-horse field, there's no way Justify will go off even close to 2-to-5. Oddsmaker Mike Battaglia made him the 3-to-1 favorite in the morning line, and he'll probably go off around that because there are so many other talented and promising horses in the race, although you'd never know it by listening to a devout member of the Justify Fan Club.

Mendelssohn, for example, cost $3 million as a yearling, came from overseas to win last year's Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar, and won his final Derby prep, the UAE Derby in Dubai, by an astounding 18 lengths.

And then there are Magnum Moon, Good Magic, Vino Rosso, Noble Indy, and Aptitude, who all won their final Derby preps with authority. They are not chopped liver. They are stars, not bit players, as least to this point in their careers.

But the Justify fans are so blinded by their colt's brilliance that they just can't see anybody else winning the Derby. Doesn't Justify have the game's most successful trainer in Bob Baffert? And its best big-race rider in veteran Mike Smith? And a perfect post position in No. 7?

All this is true. Justify has everything it takes to be a superstar, a legend, even a Triple Crown winner. But it's also true that he will be running against more horses in the Derby (19) than in his three previous races combined (14). That doesn't seem to be the kind of seasoning usually needed to handle the Derby's special challenges.

Am I just being a cantankerous contrarian? Possibly. But I've seen enough runnings of the Derby to know how many different things can go wrong in the two minutes after the starting gates spring open.

Baffert knows, too.

In 2001, he came into the Derby with Point Given, a big and beautiful colt who was sent off as the favorite at Churchill Downs. Alas, however, Point Given and Monarchos, the eventual winner, bumped coming out of the starting gate and Point Given never got into the hunt.

He went on to win the Preakness, Belmont Stakes, Haskell, and Travers, the first horse to win four consecutive $1 million races, and was an easy choice for Horse of the Year. The only blemish on his record was the Derby, where he finished a disappointing fifth.

If Justify justifies his fan club's faith and wins the 144th Derby, I will take my hat off to him and begin looking for a place on his bandwagon. But I've seen too many quirky things in my 52 years on the Derby Trail to assume anything.

Late on the afternoon of the first Saturday in May, greatness must be certified and hype justified. There are no gimmes, and that's why we love it so.

Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter who contributes regular columns to WAVE3.com.

