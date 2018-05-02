Sexual assault suspect arrested, victim says she was a teen when abuse began

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing multiple charges involving sexual assaults that started when the victim was 15 years old.

Timothy Koehle, 41, was arrested May 1 by Louisville Metro police on charges of rape, sodomy and sexual abuse.

According to Koehle's arrest report, the female victim said sexual abuse continued through April 30.

Bond for Koehle was set at $100,000 cash during his arraignment this morning. He is scheduled to be back in court May 11.

