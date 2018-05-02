Jeffersonville downtown still booming despite restaurant shut downs

While people flock to Big Four Station, businesses just blocks away are closing. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - This time of year, business is booming in downtown Jeffersonville. So, why are some shops shutting down?

"Business this time of year is very busy," Maddie Garner, Assistant Manager of Pearl Street Treats, said. "We're at the foot of the walking bridge, just whenever people are out walking around and having a good time they want some frozen yogurt!"

While business is booming by the Big Four Bridge, just a half a mile away popular restaurants are shutting down.

Rocky's Sub Pub closed unexpectedly on Monday. According to the News and Tribune, employees blame low sales for the shut down.

Bristol Bar & Grille inside the Sheradan closed in March and Bearno's Pizza moved from Riverside Drive last year.

Carol Stenbro is opening up Café 223 on Pearl Street near the Big Four Bridge in a couple months.

"We think it's a great location because when it's good weather people are out walking, there's tons of people crossing the bridge back and forth and everybody's really excited about what's happening in Jeffersonville now," Stenbro said.

Luanna Mattson, with SoIn Tourism, said it's a coincidence that several restaurants have closed west of the bridge and it doesn't indicate a downward trend in business.

"A lot of people really want to have that location; I think it's a great location," Mattson said.

On the day Rocky's closed, their ownership issued the following statement:

"After 42 years serving Southern Indiana and Louisville, we regret to inform you that Rocky's Sub Pub in Jeffersonville has closed. We would like to thank our loyal guests for their years of patronage, and our amazing employees who helped build and run Rocky's for over four decades. We are working to help our employees secure positions in other area restaurants and are actively exploring opportunities for other uses for the property. Thank you."

