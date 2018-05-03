TARC increasing service to Churchill Downs for Oaks, Derby

On Oaks and Derby days, Central Avenue from Crittenden Drive to Fourth Street will be closed all day. (Source: TARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For Kentucky Oaks and Derby Days, TARC will increase service to Churchill Downs on routes that detour away from the track starting at 4:30 p.m.

The routes that provide the easiest and closest access to Churchill Downs are:

#4 - Fourth Street: Covers parts of downtown, University of Louisville, Old Louisville, and neighborhoods near Iroquois Park

#6 - Sixth Street: Covers downtown, Iroquois Park neighborhood and areas near Auburndale.

#29 - Eastern Parkway: Covers Shively, University of Louisville, the Highlands and St. Matthews.

The TARC detours are as follows:

Route #4 Fourth Street: Oaks and Derby Day detours Until 4:30 p.m. Southbound - bus will follow the regular route to Cardinal Blvd., turn left on Cardinal Blvd., right on 3rd Street to Southern Parkway to the regular route. Northbound - bus will continue on 3rd to 2nd Street, turn left on Cardinal, right on 4th Street then follow the regular route. From 4:30 p.m. to 9:10 p.m. Southbound - On Friday & Saturday, buses leaving Main St. at 4:20 p.m. will turn left on Cardinal onto Brandeis, right on Bradley, right on Crittenden Dr., right on Park, right on Woodlawn Ave., to regular route at 2nd or 3rd and Woodlawn. All regular route 4th Street southbound buses leaving Fourth and Main streets after 9:10 p.m. will return to regular route. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Northbound - buses leaving Iroquois or Southland Park will detour from Woodlawn Ave., then turn right on Woodlawn, left on Park, left on Crittenden Drive, left on Bradley, left on Brandeis/Cardinal Boulevard, turn right on 4th Street then follow the regular route.

Route #6 Sixth Street: Oaks Day from 4:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Derby Day from 4:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Northbound - buses will turn left on Berry Boulevard, right on 7th Street to the regular route. Southbound - buses will continue on 7th Street, left on Berry Boulevard, right on Taylor then to the regular route.

Route #29 Eastern Parkway: Oaks and Derby Day Eastbound - 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – from 7th Street and Berry Boulevard, left on 7th Street, continue on 7th Street Road to Algonquin, turn right on Algonquin, left on Winkler Ave. to the regular route. Westbound - from Eastern Parkway and Crittenden Drive, right on Crittenden Drive, left on Bradley, left on Brandies to Cardinal, left on 4th, right on Industry, left on 7th to regular route.



