Fire spreads to neighboring home in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Fire crews worked to put out flames at two homes in the Deer Park neighborhood.

The fire was reported in the 1800 block of Stevens Avenue at 5:53 a.m. Thursday.

Louisville Fire Department chief Greg Frederick said a substantial amount of fire was coming from one home when firefighters arrived.

Frederick said a propane tank vented fire and the flames spread to the home next door.

It took 42 firefighters 35 minutes to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

