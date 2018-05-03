Elizabethtown fire victim identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown woman killed in a fire has been identified.

The Hardin County Coroner's Office confirmed that Linda Plouvier, 64, died in the Wednesday evening fire at her home in the 1300 block of North Miles Street.

Elizabethtown firefighters responded to Plouvier's home Wednesday on a report of a fire around 6:30 p.m. They confirmed that when crews went inside the home, Plouvier was found dead.

Family members told WAVE 3 News reporter Jobina Fortson that they tried to enter the home but were unable to.

Firefighters said the home suffered significant damage.

