KSP troopers visit sick children in honor of hospitalized colleague

The KSP troopers snuck bears into Norton Children's Hospital to honor their injured co-worker. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Last week, a Kentucky State Police Trooper was seriously hurt and another man killed when they were hit on Interstate 71 in Henry County.

As Trooper Mickey Gonterman continues his recovery at University Hospital, his colleagues made a special trip in his honor.

>>> PREVIOUS STORY: I-71 South reopened after deadly accident that injured KSP trooper

"It's something that he's always been passionate about," fellow KSP Trooper Steven Dykes said.

On Thursday, KSP troopers and dispatchers with red wagons full of cuddly comfort snuck into Norton Children's Hospital for the surprise visit. It was quite a sight.

"It's all in honor of our injured trooper right now," Dykes said.

Trooper Gonterman has long worked helping children, due to his involvement with the Trooper Teddy Bear Program. The program works to provide immediate therapeutic support for kids who find themselves in traumatic situations.

Gonterman suffered serious injuries after he and another man, John Crawford, tried to corral some dogs on an overpass on I-71 in Henry County last Wednesday. When a semi jack-knifed, Crawford was killed. Gonterman was knocked off the overpass and has had several surgeries since.

"Obviously, he is in the healing process and he like these kids here is a fighter," Dykes said.

In his honor, 75 teddy bears were delivered by Gonterman's colleagues to living dolls like 4-year-old Brooklyn Kunkler. Brooklyn agreed with a trooper to name to bear Brooklyn.

A bear also made 19-month-old cancer patient Emaleigh Smith, and her parents, smile. She was just diagnosed a week ago with Neuroblastoma.

As the bears went out, Gonterman's friends said he would also want the focus not to be on him but on the family of the man who lost his life.

"He would be angry with me if we didn't make sure that our heart and our prayers go out to the family of Mr. Crawford." Dykes said.

The crash remains under investigation.