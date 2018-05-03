Floyd County speakers call for unity at National Day of Prayer service

Services for the National Day of Prayer were held all over the country. Here, Floyd County residents pray together. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Church and community leaders in Floyd County came together during the lunch hour, joining together for prayer.

The late morning rain on Thursday put a damper on plans to hold the service outdoors, but not on the excitement from people in the community coming out to pray together.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ FEMA assesses flood damage around southern Indiana

+ New Indiana program addresses maternal opioid crisis

+ Judge orders Indiana county to open more early voting sites

Dozens of people filled the Salvation Army in New Albany to join voices and pray together. Speakers prayed for the men and women in the armed forces, the region's first responders and people in jail or prison.

The message of unity and the power of prayer were both big draws for those in attendance. Event organizers said the call to unity in prayer is important to spark positive change.

"I love the unity message, and I feel like no man is an island," said Ann Carruthers, a Salvation Army board member who came to attend the service. "I feel that if we bind together, whomever you are, we can be so effective - if we hold hands and we just bind together to promote any effort."

Roxanne Haley, events coordinator for the Salvation Army, said the annual event inspires and galvanizes the community.

"We've been doing it here in New Albany for years," Haley said. "It's wonderful. It's gathering the community together, praying for unity for our city, our nation."

The weather-related change in venue for the service meant the event was not held in downtown New Albany as planned, but did not dampen spirits.

"We hate that we're not downtown today, it's raining. But we're just grateful and thankful we had the gym," Haley said about the weather-related change in venue for the service.

The National Day of Prayer is always held the first Thursday in May. This is the 67th year for the event.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.