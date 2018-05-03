Scat Daddy has four chances for that elusive Kentucky Derby win in 2018

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One sire, four Kentucky Derby starters in the same crop.

That sire is Scat Daddy. He finished 18th in Kentucky Derby 133, and in doing so, suffered an injury that sent him to the breeding shed.

Before that first Saturday in May in 2007, he had an accomplished career on the track. A career that included a win in the Grade I Florida Derby. It would prove to be the first of five Florida Derby wins for trainer Todd Pletcher.

"He's one of my all-time favorites and I guess my first reaction when you say it is how sad we are that we lost him as early as we did. The sire that he's proven to be and this year really shows you, it's a tremendous loss to the industry."

Scat Daddy died suddenly in December of 2015 at Ashford Stud. He was just 11.

After setting a record with nine juvenile stakes winners in 2015, his progeny continue to impress.

The top two choices in the morning line for Kentucky Derby 144 are by Scat Daddy. Santa Anita Derby champ Justify and UAE Derby winner Mendelssohn. Mendelssohn is out of Leslie's Lady, who is also the dam of Beholder, a three-time Breeders' Cup champion.

Scat Daddy's other Derby horses this year are Flameaway, trained by Mark Casse, and Combatant, trained by Steve Asmussen.

"Pretty remarkable that he's had all these good horses and then you know, he would, if he hadn't died, there's not telling, he would just be like the hottest sire," Bob Baffert said. "I just feel fortunate that hey, they sent me this horse and you know I'm in a position now where people send you nice horses like that." Baffert trains Justify.

"They are really good, I don't know how else you can describe it, it's unfortunate that he died at such a young age, but they're versatile, they're good race horses," added Casse.

Scat Daddy's final crop is hitting the sales ring this year and they're already commanding top prices. A colt topped over $1.2 million in England. According to The Daily Racing Form he covered 217 mares in 2015, so his final crop of runners will be three in 2019.

His legacy in the sport is secure, but a Kentucky Derby win adds a certain allure that no other race can equal.

