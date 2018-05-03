Pegasus Parade preppers face the rain

Volunteers braved winds and rain to help set up the Pegasus Parade on Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The saying goes ‘don’t rain on my parade’, but Kentucky Derby Festival volunteers apparently never got the memo that they were supposed to be miserable.

“This is the fun part,” one volunteer yelled, while setting up a wet tent blown over by the wind.

Rain and wind made set up for the Pegasus Parade a soggy ordeal Thursday morning.

At the end of the route, friends gathered for a barbecue at Wag’s Barber Shop hours before the parade was set to begin.

The group was hoping the only gray they’d see in the sky would be coming from their grill.

Just inside, shop owner Mark Wagner was waiting out the steady rain.

“I wish there was more sunshine in the forecast, but I’ll take the dry weather,” Wagner said.

A compromise Wagner said he’s had to make once or twice over the years.

“I remember getting out of school early,” Wagner said. “So I could attend the parade. It’s just always been a big thing in my life.”

Now, he’s sharing that big part of his life, with the little ones who’ve ended up in it.

Jamaria Dunn said last year, one of her favorite parts of the parade were the clowns.

“It kept on bouncing and kept on doing this,” Dunn said, waving her arms.

It’s a memory she’ll hold on to for years to come.

“It’s just good to show what the city has,” Wagner said.

Wagner has been hosting a Pegasus Parade barbecue at his shop for almost a decade.



