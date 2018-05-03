NBA asks Raptors to tell rapper Drake to tone it down - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

NBA asks Raptors to tell rapper Drake to tone it down

TORONTO (AP) - The NBA has asked the Toronto Raptors to tell rapper Drake to avoid a repeat of his verbal exchanges with Cleveland's Kendrick Perkins during Game 1 of Toronto's second-round series against the Cavaliers.

Drake, who has been Toronto's global ambassador since 2013, occasionally sits in a courtside seat adjacent to Toronto's bench and trades barbs with visiting players.

Perkins took exception to Drake's comments as the teams were leaving the court at the end of the first half Tuesday. The pair traded angry words again following Cleveland's 113-112 overtime win.

According to the NBA's Fan Code of Conduct, the league is "committed to creating a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable sports & entertainment experience."

The Raptors hosted Game 2 on Thursday. A day earlier, Toronto coach Dwane Casey said he had no issue with Drake's antics, saying he wished all Raptors fans had the same passion as the three-time Grammy winner.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

