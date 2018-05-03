Be prepared for new parking options for Oaks and Derby

People with reserved parking passes at the Expo Center can take a shuttle to the track. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Before the Run for the Roses, thousands will experience the walk to the Downs. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Before the Run for the Roses, thousands will experience the walk to the Downs.

This year fans are allowed to park at Papa John's Stadium, then make the 15 to 20 minute walk to the Churchill Downs entrance at the Paddock. The charge is $20.

Thurby attendees offered two bits of advice: rain gear and flip flops.

>> Check out the WAVE 3 News Digital Derby Guide

Many were prepared for the experience, but some were not and paid a high price for high fashion.

"Yeah it was pretty painful," Jennifer Morrison said.

Morrison said she made the walk to Churchill Downs in high heels but bought flip flops at the track for the walk back.

"I walked it myself," WAVE 3 News Anchor David Mattingly said. "Not exactly the most comfortable thing I'd want to do in my Derby finest. The sidewalks will only hold so many people at once. And the intersections are sure to be packed."

RELATED STORIES

+ South Louisville reacts to Churchill Downs' transportation changes

+ DERBY ALERT: Churchill Downs announces parking, traffic changes

+ Churchill Downs announces new Derby Week racetrack entry process

Another option that received rave reviews was taking a shuttle bus from the Kentucky Expo Center.

Fans cheered the minimal walking and air conditioned buses. For Oaks and Derby, this option is available only to people who have acquired a reserved parking pass.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.