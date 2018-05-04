Pedestrian killed, 1 injured in accident involving Oaks-bound buses

Shively police say they do not believe the pedestrian was in the roadway. (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News)

The two buses involved were carrying passengers to the Kentucky Oaks. (Source: Tawana Andrew, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A pedestrian has been killed in an accident involving two buses with passengers headed to the Kentucky Oaks and three other vehicles.

Lt. Col Josh Myers of the Shively Police Department said the crash happened in the 2700 block of Arcade Avenue near at 7th Street at 10:19 a.m.

Myers explained that a blue car was traveling northbound on 7th Street while the other vehicles were southbound.

Myers said the early investigation shows that a Miller Transportation bus swerved to avoid the blue vehicle, after the blue vehicle swerved to hit another vehicle waiting to make a turn, and hit the pedestrian, who died at the scene. Shively police said the pedestrian was on the sidewalk at the time. Witnesses explained that the victim had just left the Stop and Save Food Mart after getting cash and something to drink when the incident happened.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Opry Mills shooting suspect charged with criminal homicide

+ Husband tried to save wife killed in Elizabethtown house fire

+ Police ID 3-year-old killed in 'horrific' crash on NKY highway

The blue car involved hit a utility pole and swiped two other vehicles and a small coach. The driver was extricated from the vehicle taken to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment, Myers said. No injuries were reported among the passengers on the bus.

Myers said the second bus, a smaller coach, appears to have been clipped by one of the other vehicles. The passengers on that bus were not injured and walked to Churchill Downs after the incident, according to police.

Business owners in the area say that this isn't the first time something like this has happened and that speeding is a constant problem along this stretch of 7th Street.

The area near the accident was closed for several hours while the crash is investigated.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.