Hepatitis A case at the Hard Rock Cafe

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An employee of the Hard Rock Cafe at Fourth Street Live has been diagnosed with acute hepatitis A, the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said on Friday.

The Hard Rock Cafe is located in the 400 block of S. Fourth Street in downtown Louisville, a popular destination for tourists.

Customers who ate at the location from April 14 to April 30, 2018, may have been exposed to the hepatitis A virus.

The health department stressed that the risk of contracting hepatitis a at the restaurant was low and the advisory was being issued out of an abundance of caution. The notice also indicated that the Hard Rock Cafe scored a 100-A and 98-A on its last two health inspections.

When a restaurant or food service worker is diagnosed with hepatitis A, they are immediately excluded from work until a medical provider provides a release, the department said. All employees are also vaccinated and the premises are disinfected.

“While we have had a very small number of food workers diagnosed with hepatitis A in our community, there still has been NO foodborne transmission,” said Medical Director Dr. Lori Caloia. “Also, our restaurant industry has really stepped up to the plate to get their workers immunized. About 5,000 local food service employees have been vaccinated against hepatitis A.”

People can get sick within 15 to 30 days of being exposed to the virus, so the Kentucky Department of Health has advised people exposed to hepatitis A to monitor symptoms carefully.

