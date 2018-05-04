Dr. Oz, Bill Belichick among appointees to presidential fitness - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Dr. Oz, Bill Belichick among appointees to presidential fitness council

Dr. Oz was one of 23 people appointed to the council. (Source: Photo by ResMed via AP Images) Dr. Oz was one of 23 people appointed to the council. (Source: Photo by ResMed via AP Images)

(RNN) – A number of big names have been named to a special presidential advisory council on sports, fitness and nutrition, including Dr. Oz, Bill Belichick and Lou Ferrigno.

The White House announced two-year terms for the advisory board, the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, on Friday.

It will be co-chaired by hall of fame New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera, volleyball legend and Olympian Misty May-Treanor and former NFL and University of Georgia star Herschel Walker.

Dr. Oz, whose first name is Mehmet, is a popular television host who has at times been criticized for promoting pseudoscientific ideas and products.

Belichick is the five-time Super Bowl-winning coach of the New England Patriots, and Ferrigno is a bodybuilder also notable for numerous film and television appearances.

Former Congresswoman Nan Hayworth of New York, NBC Universal executive Linda Yaccarino, professional golfer Natalie Gulbis, blind college football player Jake Olson and former baseball player Johnny Damon were among those appointed, as well.

The full council of 23 appointees also includes Olympians, physicians, fitness and nutrition executives and a motivational speaker.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

