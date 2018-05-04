Hungry bear breaks into California home, snacks on fruit

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) - A hungry bear broke into a California home and snacked on bread and fruit before sheriff's deputies were able to chase it away.
The Placer County sheriff's office posted a video of the bear inside the house on its Twitter account Thursday.
Bears are coming out of hibernation and deputies say this particular bear broke into a house at Northstar, North Lake Tahoe for groceries.
The homeowners called for help. In the video, the bear can be seen on a kitchen island.
