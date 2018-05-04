Hungry bear breaks into California home, snacks on fruit - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Hungry bear breaks into California home, snacks on fruit

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) - A hungry bear broke into a California home and snacked on bread and fruit before sheriff's deputies were able to chase it away.

The Placer County sheriff's office posted a video of the bear inside the house on its Twitter account Thursday.

Bears are coming out of hibernation and deputies say this particular bear broke into a house at Northstar, North Lake Tahoe for groceries.

The homeowners called for help. In the video, the bear can be seen on a kitchen island.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • AnimalsMore>>

  • Dinosaur tracks at Utah park dislodged, thrown into lake

    Dinosaur tracks at Utah park dislodged, thrown into lake

    Monday, May 7 2018 9:44 AM EDT2018-05-07 13:44:45 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 9:58 AM EDT2018-05-09 13:58:01 GMT
    Officials say visitors at a Utah state park have been dislodging dinosaur tracks imprinted in sandstone and throwing the pieces into a nearby lake.More >>
    Officials say visitors at a Utah state park have been dislodging dinosaur tracks imprinted in sandstone and throwing the pieces into a nearby lake.More >>

  • Raccoon family drops through ceiling of Michigan home

    Raccoon family drops through ceiling of Michigan home

    Monday, May 7 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-05-07 14:14:37 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 9:47 AM EDT2018-05-09 13:47:15 GMT
    No people or animals were injured in the incident. (Source: Pixabay)No people or animals were injured in the incident. (Source: Pixabay)

    A family of raccoons created a chaotic scene when they fell through the ceiling of a Michigan home.

    More >>

    A family of raccoons created a chaotic scene when they fell through the ceiling of a Michigan home.

    More >>

  • Florida woman's gruesome roach-in-ear tale goes viral

    Florida woman's gruesome roach-in-ear tale goes viral

    Friday, May 4 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-05-04 19:15:22 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 9:47 AM EDT2018-05-09 13:47:10 GMT
    (Katie Holley via AP). This undated photo photo made available by Katie Holley shows the head of a cockroach. Holley woke up in the early morning hours of April 14, 2018, to feel something crawling in her ear. After trying to extract a cockroach that h...(Katie Holley via AP). This undated photo photo made available by Katie Holley shows the head of a cockroach. Holley woke up in the early morning hours of April 14, 2018, to feel something crawling in her ear. After trying to extract a cockroach that h...
    Florida woman makes entire nation squeamish while reading her account of waking up with roach in ear.More >>
    Florida woman makes entire nation squeamish while reading her account of waking up with roach in ear.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly