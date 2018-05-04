Colorful race fans paint Kentucky Oaks pink

A pink hat in a sea of pink outfits at Churchill Downs on Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - From seats up high, the crowd packing Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Friday looked full of bright pink hats and jackets.

But get down in it and you'll find the people there can be much more colorful than the clothes they wear.

"I think it says ‘I'm here for business, but I like to party’," Chad Zaneis, who traveled from Arizona, said, commenting on his suit, which featured flamingo.

Zaneis and his friend Whitney Wingfield came to do just that, but improvised when it came to the traditional derby hat.

"We knew that nothing would fit on the plane,” Wingfield said, wearing a hat made of a chicken bucket. “So, we stopped at KFC, through some solo cups in it and here we are."

Some looked to make things even more exciting, not only wearing pink and sipping Lillies, but stepping up to the betting window.

"Enie Meenie Minne Moe. But I'm looking at 5, 11, and 16," Twinkle Billups said, of her betting strategy.

If she doesn’t come up lucky on Oaks Day, She’ll always have tomorrow, which some are already thinking about.

"Justify will not only win, he will absolutely destroy the competition because he's not a horse, he's a Pegasus,” race fan Baron Miller said. “He is a winner."

