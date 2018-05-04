Accident in Shively with injuries; 7th St. and Park Rd. shut down

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person has been seriously injured in an accident involving two vehicles, a car and a motorcycle, Metrosafe said.

A call came in at 8:36 p.m. of a car accident at Seventh Street Road in Shively.

First responders arrived and found one victim, a woman, seriously injured.

Shively Police told WAVE 3 News that the driver of the motorcycle, a woman, was not wearing a helmet and was ejected off the motorcycle. The victim was transported to UofL Hospital.

According to the Shively Police Department, the car involved in the accident made a quick stop and the female motorcyclist slammed into the vehicle.

The driver of the car who hit the woman is cooperating with police.

Police had shut down part of Seventh Street near Park Road due to the accident, which they estimated to be closed until approximately 10:30 p.m.

It was unclear if any other factors were involved. The SPD is currently investigating.

Shively Police reminded drivers to slow down and be careful of all drivers and pedestrians this weekend.

