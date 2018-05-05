Man charged with 2017 Breckinridge County hunting death

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An Irvington man has been indicted in connection to a Breckinridge County death.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: KSP investigating Breckinridge County hunting death

Kentucky State Police said the Christopher Stone was indicted for the murder of Nicholas Lee Ford on November 23, 2017.

Stone was arrested by the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office on the indictment warrant on Friday and booked in the Breckinridge County Jail with a $100,000 cash bond.

According to a press release, Christopher Stone, 43, and Nicholas Lee Ford, 39, were deer hunting when Stone discharged his rifle into an overgrown field surrounded by wood off JE Haynes Road where Ford happened to be standing. Ford was struck in the back.

Ford was taken to Breckinridge Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead by the Breckinridge County Coroner, KSP said.

