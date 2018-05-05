Ohio couple awakens to find stranger asleep on couch

RITTMAN, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a couple in Ohio was startled to find a stranger who had helped himself to leftover Easter candy and then fell asleep on the couch of their apartment.
Rittman police say a 36-year-old man climbed through an unlocked window, got his a sugar fix and fell asleep overnight Friday in the couple's living room. A male resident of the home called 911 around 6 a.m. to report that "some random guy" wouldn't wake up. He can be heard yelling at the man to "get out of here."
The man did leave and was arrested nearby. Officers found prescription medication and two knives on him.
Police say the man is being charged with aggravated burglary.
Rittman is roughly 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of downtown Cleveland.
