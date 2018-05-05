Race fans face record rain on Derby Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The record-breaking rain at Churchill Downs had some race fans getting creative to stay dry on Derby Day, but, when your horse is in the lead coming down the stretch, the puddles on the paddock are the last thing on your mind.

“A jolly derby day,” spectator Carrie Ketterman said. “It’s not quite practically perfect, but we’ll make do.”

For Ketterman, who dressed up as Mary Poppins, she was getting just as used to the rain as the British accent she tried on for the day.

“No, we’re from London,” Ketterman joked in an accent. “What are you talking about, keep up the accent? He needs another spoonful of sugar, is what he needs.”

Add some of that sugar, mixed with bourbon and mint and you’ll have the tool the masses are keeping close by as the rain comes down.

“I’ve been checking the weather every day,” Kaci Sweeney, who traveled from Boston for race day, said. “This was quite the surprise this morning, when we woke up, but we’re making the best of it. Enough Mint Juleps to get us through.”

More drinks, coupled with clear plastic that is covering hats, and even serving as a makeshift tent for a group of race fans who say they’re determined to stay dry.

For others, the wagering window is a convenient place to get out of the rain and, for some, make bets that another trip, next year, will be just as exciting, rain or shine.

“So, before we leave, we already talked to our hotel,” Zak Rusak, a first-time Derby-goer, said. “We’re booking our room for next year.”

