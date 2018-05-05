Derby 144 payouts - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Derby 144 payouts

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Justify won the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, with a time of 204.20. Good Magic came in second, and Audible was third.

                                      Win         Place       Show

7   Justify            5-2      $7.80       $6.00       $4.40
6   Good Magic   9-1                      $9.20       $6.60
5    Audible          7-1                                      $5.80

Payouts

$1.00     Double                         9/7                            $44.10

$1.00     Super High Five           7/6/5/15/10               $183,580.20

$2.00     Exacta                          7/6                            $69.60

$0.50     Pick 3                           4/9/7                         $3,274.55

$0.50     Pick 4                            10/4/9/7,21              $69,885.15

$0.50     Pick 5                            7/10/4/9/7,21           $620,827.60

$2.00     Pick 6                            6/7/10/4/9/7,21         $17,116.80

$0.00     Pick 6                                                              $770,263.86

$1.00     Superfecta                      7/6/5/15                    $19,618.20

$0.50      Trifecta                            7/6/5                        $70.70

