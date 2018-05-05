Billy Reed: Rain, mud can't slow Justify; concrete or sand probably wouldn't work either

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Memo to the owners, trainers, and jockeys of the 19 thoroughbreds who finished behind Justify in the 144th Kentucky Derby, which also will be known henceforth as The Derby from Weather Hell: Take your excuses to somebody who cares.

I don't want to hear about the bone-chilling, day-long rain that turned the track at Churchill Downs into a quagmire. I don't want to hear about bad breaks from the gate or traffic problems or spitting out the bit because of all the mud being thrown into a horse's face.

The best horse won this Derby. Period. He won because he's the fastest horse and because he got a masterful ride from veteran jockey Mike Smith, who stalked a torrid pace by Promises Fulfilled (:45.77 for a half mile), and took the lead turning for home.

From there he glided over the mud like an Olympic skier handles snow, finishing 2 ½ lengths ahead of Good Magic, winner of last year's Breeders Cup Juvenile at Del Mar. Audible, winner of the Florida Derby, was third. The track conditions made the winning time, a pedestrian 2:04.20, meaningless.

Somewhere in the stretch, Justify was supposed to be stopped by the so-called "Curse of Apollo," the 1882 Derby winner who was the last horse to win the race after not racing as a 2-year-old. Well, Justify, who didn't run his first race until Feb. 18 of this year, paid as little attention to that as he did to the 19 horses he defeated.

Besides killing the "Curse of Apollo," Justify's victory also gave Bob Baffert his fifth Derby victory, leaving him only one behind the record set by Ben A. "Plain Ben" Jones. Baffert also broke a tie with longtime rival D. Wayne Lukas, now tied for third all-time with "Derby Dick" Thompson, both with four wins.

Following the race, Baffert did not shy away from saying that Justify might be in the same class as American Pharoah, who won the Triple Crown (Derby, Preakness, Belmont) for him in 2015. He was the 12th horse to accomplish that feat and the first since Affirmed in 1978.

The horrible weather was a surprise to most in the crowd of 157,813, mainly because the forecast throughout the week was for light rain showers on Friday and very little chance of rain on Derby Day. Instead, it turned out to be the wettest Derby Day ever, with more than three inches of rain making life miserable for all the julep-swillers who had spent small fortunes on Derby outfits.

It was so wet and miserable that many in the crowd probably didn't appreciate the magnificence of what they were seeing from under their ponchos. In making his doubters look silly, Justify, the 5-to-2 favorite, handled the adverse conditions just fine while, behind him, other highly regarded contenders such as Mendelssohn, Magnum Moon, and Vino Rosso floundered in the slop.

It will be interesting to see how many of them take another shot at Justify, a son of the late Scat Daddy who was bred in Kentucky by John D. Gunter. No doubt several trainers felt their chances were compromised by the track conditions.

But the 144th Derby could have been run on concrete or sand. It could have been run on a lovely day in Florida or a freezing day in Alaska. It would have made no difference. Nobody, even poor Apollo, was going to beat Justify in The Derby from Weather Hell.

Case closed.

Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter who contributes regular columns to WAVE3.com.

