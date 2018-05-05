Wettest Derby Day in history makes for a tough trip home for walkers

Some race fans prepared for the rain with parkas, tarps and other weather-proof gear. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3)—The wettest Derby Day in history made for a miserable walk from the track for thousands of people.

After the big race of the day, WAVE 3 News caught up with people making their way from Churchill Downs to their cars at Papa Johns Cardinal Stadium.

New parking rules and traffic patterns meant most people weren’t d ropped off or picked up from the track. Instead, they did a lot of walking.

Erica from Wisconsin and Rick from South Dakota came prepared.

“We’re soaking wet, even with ponchos and four layers of shirts on,” Erica said.

Others, like Jack Perkins from California, weren’t as prepared and paid the price. His expensive Derby outfit was ruined in the rain.

“It’s a bill I’ll have to pay, but hopefully my winnings from the race will pay for it,” Perkins said.

Matt Kinback came from Tampa, Florida for a bachelor party at the Derby. He said he tried to dress nicely for the occasion, but just couldn’t stay dry.

“It was pretty annoying. My feet are soaked. But it was a cool experience,” Kinback said. “It was cool to be here and cool to see everything.”

With a record 2.61 inches, it was the wettest Derby in history. But, lots of people said it was well worth it.

Ricky Perillo compared Churchill Downs to splash lagoon.

“We made the best of it. We didn’t make any money, but we made some good memories and that’s what it’s all about,” Perillo said.

