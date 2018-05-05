144th Run for the Roses delivers highest wagering, eighth-largest crowd ever

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Approximately 157,813 people watched Justify roar to victory at Churchill Downs on a soggy Saturday afternoon.

The number marks the eighth largest turnout in the history of the Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs said.

Wagering from all-sources was the highest all-time on both the Kentucky Derby race and the Kentucky Derby Day program.

The total wagering from all-sources totaled $225.7 million on Derby Day, an 8% increase over 2017 and the previous record of $209.2 million.

The 144th Run for the Roses also marked the fifth victory for Justify's trainer, Bob Baffert. It was the second for jockey Mike Smith, who won his first in 2005 with Giacomo.

“Going into the race the main concern was just getting him out of the gate. This horse is so talented," Smith said. "I keep using the term ‘above average’ because he has a mind to him as well. It was a sigh of relief when I got him out of the gate and I just stayed out of his way."

Justify's win also broke the Apollo Curse for the first time since 1882.

“We saw something really great. That’s greatness right there. When he [Justify] won his second race we were in (American) Pharaoh territory,” Baffert said during a post-race press conference.

Victory earned Justify $1,432,000 and increased his earnings to $2,098,000. The first undefeated Derby winner since Nyquist in 2016 has an unblemished record of four wins in four starts.

Second place went to Good Magic, ridden by Jose Ortiz, who finished a head in front of third-place winner Audible, shown under Javier Castellano.

On Friday, the Longines Kentucky Oaks drew the fifth-largest crowd in its history, as 113,510 fans watched Monomoy Girl claim the lillies.

All-sources handle for Opening Night, Saturday, April 28, through Derby Day, Saturday, May 5, rose to a new record of $311.2 million, up 9% from the previous record of $285.1 million set last year. Attendance for those five days was 375,346, up 7% over 2017.

