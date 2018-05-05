One injured in Okolona shooting

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was shot in the 4400 block of Norene Lane on Saturday night, MetroSafe said.

A call came in around 10:40 p.m. of a shooting in Okolona.

First responders arrived to find one person shot. The victim was transported to UofL Hospital, MetroSafe said.

It was unclear if the person lived at the location where they were found or if they were visiting.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating.

No information on the suspect or motive was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call 502-574-LMPD.

