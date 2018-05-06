1918's Kentucky Derby was another historic year

The photogenic Viva America, third-place winner in the 1918 Kentucky Derby. (Source: Nancy Moïse Haws, Family archives.)

This photo from the 1918 Kentucky Derby shows Exterminator, the winner, pulling ahead of Viva America. (Source: Nancy Moïse Haws, Family archives.)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Until today, 1918 was the wettest Derby Day on record, clocking in at 2.31 inches of rain.

The winner of the 1918 Kentucky Derby had another parallel to 2018 besides the record-breaking weather - it was a historic win.

>> Digital Derby Guide

Exterminator, the winner, beat out another horse named Escoba. His odds were 30 to 1.

WAVE 3 News viewer Nancy Moïse Haws, whose father worked for WAVE 3 Sports in the 1950s, shared some photos from the 44th Run for the Roses.

One photo shows the champion, Exterminator, going head-to-head with Viva America.

The next is a shot of Viva America, who came in third, with a handwritten note on his achievements.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.