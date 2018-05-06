Coroner: Man dies from injuries sustained in April crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who died from injuries sustained a late April crash has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office confirmed that Armando Chevez, 59, died of multiple blunt force injuries on Sunday morning.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Chevez was injured in a crash just after 1 PM on April 20 near the intersection of Dr. W.J. Hodge Street and Market Street in Louisville.

The Coroner's office said Chevez died just after 6 AM.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.