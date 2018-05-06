Coroner: Man dies from injuries sustained in April crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Coroner: Man dies from injuries sustained in April crash

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
(Source: Jefferson County Coroner's Office) (Source: Jefferson County Coroner's Office)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  A man who died from injuries sustained a late April crash has been identified. 

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office confirmed that Armando Chevez, 59, died of multiple blunt force injuries on Sunday morning. 

Chevez was injured in a crash just after 1 PM on April 20 near the intersection of Dr. W.J. Hodge Street and Market Street in Louisville. 

The Coroner's office said Chevez died just after 6 AM.

