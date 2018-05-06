Louisville organization to host gala benefiting autism awareness

The event will be sensory and family friendly. (Source: BAFOL)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Booker Autism Foundation of Learning (BAFOL) is hosting a Mother's Day weekend gala geared towards a good cause.

BAFOL will host their Pre-Mother's Day Weekend Semi-Formal Gala at Kye's on Missouri Avenue in Jeffersonville on May 11 from 7 PM to 11 PM.

Organizers say the event will include a glittering seated dinner, entertaining performances, a silent auction, and an evening of elegant and exciting fun.

This year's theme is "Heart in the Community," in celebration of the community spirit, on behalf of our families, children, and global community partnership that help BAFOL to reach notable milestones throughout the last six years.

The event will be sensory and family friendly and raises money for BAFOL's goal of helping those on the autism spectrum succeed while raising public awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorders.

