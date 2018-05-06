Restaurants required to display calorie counts starting Monday

More than 230-thousand restaurants nationwide will be affected by the new rules. (Source: McDonald's/Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Wondering how many calories are in your favorite breakfast muffin? Well, per new federal rules, an answer is quickly coming.

Federal rules, which go into effect on May 7, require restaurants to display calorie counts. These regulations call for eateries with more than 20 chain locations to prominently display calorie counts.

Many restaurants have already complied in anticipation of the May 7 deadline.

Calories are not required to be listed for condiments, daily specials, custom orders, or temporary/seasonal menu items.

More than 230-thousand restaurants nationwide will be affected by the new rules. Some states, like California and major cities like New York have already passed laws requiring the labeling changes.



Calorie labeling is also required for vending machine operators who own 20 or more vending machines. The calories will be shown on a sign or on electronic or digital displays near the item or selection button.

