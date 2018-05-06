Volunteers clean up Churchill Downs after Derby

Student Andrew Mcanelly found his outfit for Derby 145 during the cleanup. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Derby ended, but trash from race fans remained at Churchill Downs on Sunday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby has now come and gone, but left behind was all the trash race fans built up.

Scattered rose petals dotted the paddock and a posh pair of shoes lay close to the rail.

Those were just a few interesting items seen after the legendary celebration that calls for an equally impressive clean up.

“I didn’t expect that they'd have a whole burger and take only one bite, or a foot-long hot dog, and take one little bite out of it and not eat all of it,” Lexi Priddy, a Pleasure Ridge Park High School student who was volunteering, said.

Among those at Churchill Downs the morning after the Kentucky Derby: Boy Scout troops and high school sports teams, picking up trash to raise money for their different groups.

“Today, it’s not as bad,” volunteer Trever Logsdon said. “A little more trash, but that’s about it.”

Logsdon said PRP students stayed at the track until the wee hours after Thursday night cleaning up and returned this morning to the Twin Spires - greeted by even more garbage.

“You never know what you’re going to find,” Logsdon said.

Other volunteers added that sometimes the garbage shoot and the cat walk collide, and filth becomes fashion.

“I found the jacket, it was just laying under the bleachers by a whole bunch of trash,” Andrew Mcanelly, a student wearing a new outfit picked from the trash, said. “The hat was on the top, the glasses were in a rain coat, this was just laying on a whole bunch of stuff. The tie was laying in a whole bunch of garbage bags.”

Regardless of it’s origins, Mcanelly said he’s already got his outfit picked out for next Derby.

“I feel pretty spiffy,” Mcanelly said. “It’s nice. A little wet, but it can dry out.”

While the work students and others are doing isn’t the most pleasant, they’re finding more than just rubbish at the track.

“The soccer team has been here for four years, the bowling team - this is our first year, but we don’t even talk,” PRP volunteer Ashley Domeck said. “So, it bonds us together. Now, we’re talking to people we never thought we’d talk to.”

A seemingly unlikely byproduct of a day spent sifting trough trash, but one Domeck said she treasures.

