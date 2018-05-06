Police ID Shelbyville man, woman found dead at scene with multiple fires

First responders arrived to find fires in a vehicle, garage and the home. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The scene of the incident in Shelbyville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SHELBYVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police have released the identities of the two people found dead inside a home in Shelbyville, at a scene that included three fires.

The deceased female found dead inside the home is believed to be Georgina L. Knott, 44, of Shelbyville.

As the investigation continued, a male, James M. Knott, 47, also of Shelbyville, was found dead inside of a car behind the residence, of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At approximately 8:35 a.m. on Sunday a call came in of a fire in the 100 block of Gloria Drive.

The Shelby County Fire Department arrived on scene with Deputy Chief Ivers and found three locations with working fires: A vehicle in the driveway, the detached garage and the house, the SCFD said.

Shelby County Fire released a statement Monday about the incident:

"Our firefighters were faced with a difficult incident on Sunday May 6th and all of them handled the incident as they should - very professionally and with our mission statement in mind to save life and property.

Our firefighters (as all firefighters do) risk their lives to save lives. I want to thank ALL the firefighters and commanders on the scene for their hard work and effort at such an intricate and difficult incident.

Thanks to Shelby County 911 dispatchers, Shelby County EMS, Shelby County Fire Department Auxiliary, Shelby County Sheriff's Department, Shelbyville Fire Department, Simpsonville Fire Department, Kentucky Community Crisis Response Team, and Kentucky State Police for all your hard work. We appreciate all the begin the scenes members and organizations that assisted Sunday your efforts are not unnoticed.

The Shelby County Fire Department's thoughts and prayers are with the Knott family and with the Shelby County Detention Center employees."

Fire units searched the residence and found one person dead. As the fire was extinguished, a secondary search found another victim, also dead.

Units from the Shelby County Fire Department, Shelbyville Fire Department, Shelby County EMS, Shelby County Sheriff's Office and the Kentucky State Police were on scene, with the Simpsonville Fire Department standing by.

Forty firefighters responded to the incident. one firefighter suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Arson is being considered as a possible cause for the flames. Crews were on scene for eight hours, the Shelby County Fire Department said.

The Kentucky State Police are heading up the investigation of the incident, working closely with Shelby County Fire Department Fire Investigator Major Andy White to determine the cause of the fire(s).

The Kentucky State Police were called to conduct the Death Investigation and Fire, the KSP said in a statement on Sunday night.

The Jefferson County Coroner will perform autopsies on Monday, the Shelby County Fire Department said.

