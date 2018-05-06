LMDC officer dragged by suspect while tracking down man on HIP

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer is recovering after being hurt by a suspect's car, WAVE 3 News has learned.

The officer was attempting to track down Michael Blanton, an inmate on home incarceration who had left his designated treatment facility without authorization, jail officials said.

Two corrections officers went to a location during the search. That's when one the officers saw a vehicle with a man and a woman inside. When the officer approached the car, the suspect sped away, injuring the officer, they said.

Sources told WAVE 3 News the officer suffered minor injuries after being dragged for several yards by the vehicle.

A co-worker drove the officer to a hospital.

On Sunday, the Louisville Metro Police Department could not confirm if the driver of the vehicle was found or arrested.

Blanton was found at the scene of the incident and was taken into custody for violating his HIP conditions.

Blanton was on home incarceration for 10 different charges that included trafficking, resisting arrest, fleeing and evading police, and theft by unlawful taking, among others.

