Last night for Waterfront Park's SkyStar Ferris wheel

The SkyStar Observation Wheel on the Big Four Lawn. (Photo source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sunday night marked the end of a five week run for the SkyStar Ferris wheel in Waterfront Park.

The SkyStar Observation Wheel landed on the Big Four Lawn on March 29, and is one of America's tallest traveling wheels. The wheel featured 36 climate-controlled gondolas, each of which held six people.

Passengers on the SkyStar were treated to aerial views of downtown Louisville, the Ohio River and the Big Four Bridge. Over one million LED lights on the Ferris wheel shined nightly at a light show during the SkyStar's tenure.

The innovative SkyStar Observation Wheel is mobile and utilizes state-of-the-art technology and a specialty erection and dismantling system.

The SkyStar's next stop is Norfolk, Virginia.

